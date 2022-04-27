Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Redfin in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.13). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens lowered shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. Redfin has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $72.69.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,167 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 45.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Redfin by 82.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,467,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after acquiring an additional 481,277 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $63,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at $979,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,355. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

