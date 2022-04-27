Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.
QSR opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.30%.
In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 34,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,982,000 after acquiring an additional 39,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 110,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,288 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
