Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QSR. Piper Sandler downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

QSR opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.30%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 34,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,982,000 after acquiring an additional 39,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 110,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,288 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

