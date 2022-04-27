Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Decreased by Analyst

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Middleby in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MIDD. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $149.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Middleby has a 12-month low of $145.31 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.75.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Middleby by 57.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after acquiring an additional 51,829 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 52,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 61.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

