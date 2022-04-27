Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for NBT Bancorp Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NBTB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.61. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $42.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 433.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 165,609 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1,054.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 43.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 65,816 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 341.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 61,460 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

