Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Issued By Raymond James

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

NOA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC assumed coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.61.

NYSE NOA opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.43.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.51 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

