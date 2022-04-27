Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Zillow Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Zillow Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.17.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $38.27 and a 12 month high of $144.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Zillow Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $505,000. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.