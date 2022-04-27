Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Zillow Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Zillow Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.
ZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.17.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Zillow Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $505,000. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
