Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Pason Systems Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Pason Systems in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$62.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.95 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.90.

PSI opened at C$15.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.36. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$7.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

