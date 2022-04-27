Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

WAL stock opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.59. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

