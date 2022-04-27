Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for American Express Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Express in a research report issued on Sunday, April 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ FY2023 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens increased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.47.

AXP stock opened at $178.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.57. American Express has a 1 year low of $148.85 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

