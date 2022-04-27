Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Essential Utilities, Inc. Lifted by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Essential Utilities in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

WTRG opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $44.71 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.71. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 114,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

