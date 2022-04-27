Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gentex in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GNTX. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

GNTX opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.66. Gentex has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Gentex by 9.5% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 22,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 985,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $865,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gentex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Gentex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.