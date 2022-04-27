Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Lifted by US Capital Advisors

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

KMI opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 240.01%.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 42,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

