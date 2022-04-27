Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Increased by Analyst

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $5.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.98.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Lennox International from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.10.

LII stock opened at $224.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.80. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $223.62 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.29. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,311 shares of company stock worth $3,561,574 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

