Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Middlefield Banc Corp. Increased by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Middlefield Banc in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Middlefield Banc’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 31.63%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MBCN. StockNews.com started coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

MBCN opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 146.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 57,387 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

