Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Increased by Analyst

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Middlefield Banc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Middlefield Banc’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 31.63%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MBCN. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.78. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $30.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $1,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

