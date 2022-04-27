Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Raised by Analyst

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.61. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 42.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 65,816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

