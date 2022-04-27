Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Raised by Scotiabank (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PKI. TD Securities decreased their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.25.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.73. The firm has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 53.75. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$31.18 and a twelve month high of C$41.89.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.50 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total value of C$215,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,130 shares in the company, valued at C$23,930,720.25.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

