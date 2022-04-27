Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Pason Systems Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pason Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.95 million.

PSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.90.

TSE:PSI opened at C$15.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.19. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$7.50 and a 1-year high of C$17.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

