Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Reduced by Analyst

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

UE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

Shares of UE opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $128.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,657,000 after buying an additional 1,510,700 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,456,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,677,000 after buying an additional 1,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,735 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,130,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,850,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

