Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for WSFS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WSFS. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of WSFS opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,942,000 after acquiring an additional 30,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 296,184 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,029,000 after purchasing an additional 175,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,875 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,706 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

