Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Raised by Analyst

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Watsco in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Watsco alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.29.

NYSE:WSO opened at $284.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.08. Watsco has a 12-month low of $252.50 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. Watsco’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.84%.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Watsco by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.