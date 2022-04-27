Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

