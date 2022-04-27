Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several research firms have commented on QTWO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

QTWO opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average is $70.33.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $131.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,096 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $475,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 36.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,798,000 after purchasing an additional 623,364 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 39.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,470,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

