Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cabot Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cabot in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CBT. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at $125,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cabot by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

