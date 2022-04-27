Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Umpqua Holdings Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Umpqua in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.00. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Umpqua by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 40.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Umpqua by 66.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

