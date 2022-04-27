Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Lifted by Analyst

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mercer International in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $518.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently 11.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

