Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Vail Resorts in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.25.

MTN stock opened at $254.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $221.38 and a one year high of $376.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

