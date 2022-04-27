Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Lifted by Analyst

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WASH. Piper Sandler cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $837.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,201,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

