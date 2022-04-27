Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Sunday, April 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,434,000 after acquiring an additional 821,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,757,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 425,431 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $24,285,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
