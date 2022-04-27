Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for HealthStream, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthStream in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

HSTM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

HSTM opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $606.25 million, a PE ratio of 104.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.47. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.79 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

