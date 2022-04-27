Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) Boosted by Raymond James

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wajax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

WJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

WJX stock opened at C$19.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$18.73 and a twelve month high of C$29.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.67 million and a PE ratio of 7.90.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$402.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Wajax’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

