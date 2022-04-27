Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Lowered by Analyst

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. BankUnited has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BankUnited by 49.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 169,948 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in BankUnited by 22.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.
BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
