QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $54.18. 3,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,575. The company has a market capitalization of $848.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. QCR has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QCR by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in QCR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in QCR by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in QCR by 30.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

