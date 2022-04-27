QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $54.18. 3,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,575. The company has a market capitalization of $848.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. QCR has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QCR by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in QCR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in QCR by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in QCR by 30.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QCR Company Profile (Get Rating)
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
