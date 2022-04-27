Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $628.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.79 million.Qiagen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$ EPS.

NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,540. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $41.32 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.47 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qiagen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

