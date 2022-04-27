QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

NYSE QS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. 268,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,092,454. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 9.08. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 47.81, a current ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $2,649,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $97,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 344,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,343.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 957,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,314 over the last three months. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth approximately $845,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in QuantumScape by 61.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 225,361 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 63.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in QuantumScape by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,739,000 after acquiring an additional 553,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

