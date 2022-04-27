QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuantumScape Corporation is a battery developer for electric vehicle use. QuantumScape Corporation, formerly known as KENSINGTON CAP, is based in San Jose, California. “

QS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

QS opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 9.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $2,649,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $4,146,018.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 957,174 shares of company stock worth $15,845,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

