Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.92.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $134.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.89. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

