QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.28.
In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $44,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,735 shares of company stock valued at $317,251 in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About QuickLogic (Get Rating)
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
