Quidel (QDEL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Quidel to post earnings of $9.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $636.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quidel to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.04. Quidel has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $180.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of -0.10.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,736,000 after buying an additional 38,137 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Quidel by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Quidel by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Quidel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quidel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

