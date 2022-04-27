Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Qumu has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Qumu had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. The business had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUMU. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Qumu by 24.0% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 328,263 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Qumu by 341.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 171,100 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Qumu by 147.4% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

