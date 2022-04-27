Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Short Interest Update

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 930.6% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Quorum Information Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Quorum Information Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.
About Quorum Information Technologies (Get Rating)
