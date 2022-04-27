Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Short Interest Update

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 930.6% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Quorum Information Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Quorum Information Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

About Quorum Information Technologies (Get Rating)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

