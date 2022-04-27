Quotient Technology (QUOT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Quotient Technology to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Quotient Technology has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $146.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.87 million. On average, analysts expect Quotient Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.38. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $523.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QUOT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quotient Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

