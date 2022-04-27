RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.59 million, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.14. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62.

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,004,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 91,042 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

