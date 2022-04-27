Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 17.13%.

RNDB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.40. 129,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Randolph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNDB. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 12,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

