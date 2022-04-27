Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.62. 43,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,204,163. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Range Resources by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Range Resources by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Range Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.