Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.

RRC traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.77. 323,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,204,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $34.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 385.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

