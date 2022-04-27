Rapid7 (RPD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Rapid7 has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $-0.180-$-0.150 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $0.050-$0.160 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rapid7 to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $100.04 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day moving average of $111.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.56.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,472 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,978,000 after buying an additional 570,372 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 553,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,104,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

