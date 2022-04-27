RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.71.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.
RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
