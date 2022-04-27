Raymond James Comments on Canfor Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canfor in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.03. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s FY2022 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

CFP has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.17.

Shares of CFP opened at C$23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.24. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$22.16 and a 1 year high of C$35.53.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

