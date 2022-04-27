Raymond James Comments on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$453.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.22 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.20.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$70.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$62.02 and a 52-week high of C$94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$71.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$78.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.